Groups and individuals urged to enter the Repak Resource Awards

CLONDALKIN recycling and sustainability company Repak is calling on local businesses, organisations, community groups and individuals to enter its Repak Resource Awards.

Replacing the Pakman Awards, the national environmental awards will celebrate not only Ireland’s recycling and waste management leaders, but also innovation in circular design and thinking, responsible resource use, and grassroots environmental action.

Previous winners include Thorntons Recycling and AIB.

This year, the awards will introduce two new categories: the Circular Community Award and Circular Design Award.

Awards consist of 12 categories and include the ESG Leader Award, Environmental Education and Community Initiative Award and Business Recycling Champion Award.

All category winners will go forward for the Overall Repak Resource Award, which is presented at the end of the awards evening.

All shortlisted entries will be contacted in due course and invited to attend this year’s awards ceremony, hosted by Anton Savage on Thursday, October 23, at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin.

Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of Repak, said: “The Repak Resource Awards mark a new chapter in how Ireland champions environmental leadership and reflects our belief that real progress is powered through bold decisions and innovation from organisations, businesses, community groups and individuals across Ireland. The awards are a celebration of the people and projects driving that positive change.

“We invite all businesses, organis-ations, individuals and community groups across the country to enter and share their progress in creating a more sustainable Ireland.

“We are excited to receive this year’s entries and look forward to showcasing the remarkable efforts of businesses, community groups, and individuals helping to build Ireland’s circular economy.”

Entry is free and entrants are invited to submit their initiatives / projects via Repak with a deadline of Friday, August 29.

