Healthy cooking course funded by €1.5m Safefood key initiative

Clodagh Byrne, representative from South Dublin County Partnership, one of 28 community projects to be awarded a share of €1.5 million of Safefood Community Food Initiatives funding

A HEALTHY cooking course for teenagers in South Dublin County is one of five community projects in Dublin which is receiving funding from Safefood.

Safefood announced this week a €1.5 million investment in its Community Food Initiatives Programme 2025-28, with five key projects across Dublin set to benefit.

The four-year initiative aims to positively influence the eating habits of people in low-income communities.

South Dublin County Partnership are one of the projects chosen and they will focus on communities in Tallaght and Clondalkin, delivering healthy eating and cooking courses for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Courses will build essential skills in cooking, food safety, reducing food waste, budgeting, and meal planning.

Dr Gary A. Kearney, Chief Executive, Safefood said they have a proven track record of success and want to extend their impact by “doubling the scale” and increasing their work to include “tips and tricks” around food safety for members of the public.

“In addition to the 28 projects, which will be funded for the four years announced today, we are introducing a new cross-border partnership that will fund a further four cross-border projects. We will also be funding 25 additional one-off community projects each year under the scheme.

“This year marks 15 years since we first started working among communities and more than 65,000 people have taken part since then. By supporting people in low-income communities, these projects have the potential to create long-lasting changes in how people shop, plan and cook food.”

The Safefood initiative will support each group to establish, manage, and sustain a local food initiative that promotes lasting behaviour change and strengthens community resilience around healthier eating.

