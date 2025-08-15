Taking a plunge into comedy and building an uplifting podcast

“We were talking about it for years,” explains Glenn Jeffers, who opened for Joe Dowlin in the Civic Theatre on July 19.

After starting out in stand-up comedy just over a year ago, he and Conor O’Brien (both from Drimnagh) launched a podcast,

– U Havin’ Us On – that is gaining attention for its raw humour, relatability, and genuine Irish wit.

Only a couple of weeks ago they had the opportunity to open the comedy show for the comedian Joe Dowlin (aka Joe Irish) at the Civic Theatre in Tallaght.

The night was filled with laughter and positive energy.

Their stories of taking the plunge into comedy, building a podcast from scratch, and already sharing the stage with established names are both entertaining and uplifting.

Their podcast is gaining popularity weekly, and they have some Irish celebrities on it.

This has included Enya Martin (of ‘Giz a Laugh’ fame), the impressionist Al Foran, singer Jake Carter, and a number of comedians, including Eric Lalor and Joe Dowlin.

Several prominent social media influencers are also involved.

They were also invited guests recently on Joe Dowlin’s own podcast, along with the comedian Al Porter.

The boys are proving to be incredibly popular, so much so that they have been approached by strangers in shopping centres and on the street requesting autographs as well as being told that their podcast is great.

They are carving out an impressive reputation in both their stand-up comedy and their podcast.

Glenn goes on to mention the possibility of the podcast having a live show in the future, emphasising the importance of doing it right and not rushing.

The boys have guests lined up for future episodes, including a particularly requested one for the 50th episode.

The idea of featuring local legends that do not have a social media presence is being considered to give them a platform.

Glenn would like to thank Joe Dowlin for giving him and Conor the opportunity to perform at his show and for his ongoing support.

He also thanks all podcast guests, especially early ones, for their patience and support.

Finally, he would like to acknowledge family, friends, and fans for their continuous support and positive feedback.

TAGS Life