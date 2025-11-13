Grow Mental Health encourages acts of self-kindness and connection this World Kindness Day

ADVERTORIAL

Free, community-led online support groups invite adults across Ireland to take the first step toward better mental wellbeing

Ireland, November 2025 – This World Kindness Day (13th), Grow Mental Health is calling on people across Ireland to practice one of the most powerful forms of kindness – self-kindness.

Through its free, community-led support groups, Grow is inviting adults to take the first step toward improved wellbeing by connecting with others who understand.

With in-person and online groups running nationwide, Grow provides a safe, space where members share experiences, set personal goals, and support one another through life’s challenges.

Grow support groups are funded by the HSE and free to attend for anyone over 18.

“Kindness isn’t only something we show to others – it starts with how we treat ourselves,” said Annabel O’Keeffe, CEO at Grow Mental Health. “Joining a Grow group is a simple but powerful act of self-kindness.

It’s about saying, I deserve support, connection and understanding.”

Simple ways to show kindness this World Kindness Day:

For yourself:

Take ten quiet minutes for a walk, stretch, or deep breathing

Write down three things you’re grateful for

Treat yourself to something relaxing – a good book, a favourite coffee, or even a spa day

With others:

Send a kind message to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while

Offer to listen without judgement if a friend or colleague is having a tough time

Do an act of kindness – like making someone a cup of tea or leaving a note of encouragement

Grow’s community led support model has been independently evaluated, showing significant positive outcomes in members’ confidence, coping skills, and overall wellbeing.

Each meeting follows a structured format where members work on self-directed tasks and share progress weekly – a practical approach that has helped thousands of people across Ireland overcome challenges such as anxiety, loss, isolation, and low mood.

While in-person groups are active nationwide, Grow is currently encouraging new members to join its online support groups, which make connection possible from anywhere in Ireland.

To join, simply visit Free Online Support Groups | Grow Mental Health to register interest.

A Grow team member will then provide a link to join a welcoming online session.

“Whether you’re struggling, feeling stuck, or just need a space to reconnect – this is a gentle first step,” O’Keeffe added.

“Taking that step is a true act of kindness toward yourself.