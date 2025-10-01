Search
Guide price of €1m for Citywest residential site
Ellen GoughOctober 1, 2025 4:25 pm

A “superb” residential development opportunity with full planning permission for residential units, a crèche, and a coffee kiosk, is on the market in Citywest with a guide price of €1million.

The serviced development site at Citywest Village Avenue comprises 0.22 hectares (0.54 acres) and benefits from full planning permission for a residential-led mixed-use scheme of 12 units, comprising four one-bedroom apartments, four two-bedroom terraced houses, and four three-bedroom end-of-terrace houses, together with a crèche facility and coffee kiosk.

The development, brought to the market by Savills, also provides strong car parking provision, including dedicated spaces for the crèche.

The property is superbly positioned in the heart of Citywest, a popular residential location within easy walking distance of all primary services and transport links.

The Citywest Shopping Centre, located just 700m south of the site provides a broad mix of retail and service offerings.

The area offers an excellent range of local amenities, including shops, grocery stores, restaurants, cafés, and recreational facilities.

Several primary and secondary schools are located nearby, including Citywest & Saggart Community National School, Citywest Educate Together National School, and Scoil Aoife Community School, all within walking distance.

The property is well connected; Citywest Campus Luas stop adjoins the property offering direct access to City Centre in 45 minutes, there are numerous Dublin Bus routes in the area, and the N7/M7 and M50 motorways are within close reach, ensuring seamless access to the wider Dublin region.

In addition, Dublin Airport is just 30 minutes away by car.

For more information contact agents Simon Creighton or John Swarbrigg at Savills Ireland Commercial.

