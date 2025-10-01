Éanna begin new season under head coach Winders

FOLLOWING the departure of longtime Eanna coach Darren McGovern to get involved with the national team set up, Griffith College Eanna BC have appointed Gareth Winders as their new head coach.

Previous coaching experience with UCD Marians and St Vincents ensures that Winders is an accomplished coach in his own right and he wishes to leave his own mark in the club.

While only announced as the head coach within the last couple of weeks, Winders has been working with the team throughout the summer and has had time to get to grips with his new role and players.

An example would be Jalen McAfee Marion who is joining the club after graduating from Southwest New Mexico

“The people who built Eanna, I know what their ambitions are from my own playing days. It was an offer that I couldn’t refuse.

‘There’s no doubt that there’s boots to fill.

‘I plan to have a different style of play but keep what Darren has built. But it will probably be a bit of a baptism of fire for some of the younger guys.”

“We’ll be looking to increase the pace of our game.

‘With the two Americans we have brought in there is some speed and athleticism.

‘We’ve kept a core group of players so there is still some experience around. The style of play has been well received but we won’t know until we come up against UCD in that first game.”

“It’s game by game. You can set out ambitions and targets but I think it’s game by game.

‘It’s gonna be that type of season this year with the two Irish players on the pitch, we are going to have to concentrate on developing our Irish players within the top league.

‘It’s going to be interesting to see how other teams deal with that. Eanna has an underage program that is brilliant.”

The new season is set to get underway this weekend with Eanna playing away from home in the UCD Sports Centre taking on UCD Marian.

The match is scheduled for this Saturday with a 7pm start time.