Templeogue raring to go

THE new basketball season is upon us and Templeogue are raring to go with the women’s team set to take on the Dublin Raiders and the men’s team going up against the Carrick Cruisers in the opening round of fixtures for the season, reports Michael Howley.

The team are looking to get back into the Super league after an unfortunate campaign last year saw them relegated from the top flight and into the national league.

The side will be playing all of their national league games in TUD Tallaght for the next three years with the partnership further strengthening the club’s ties to the local area with a large number of their players already being students and involved in TUD.

Following relegation from the Super League last year, the men’s team will be overseen by new coach Sergio Irles Fernandez.

Chairman Brian Booth spoke on the integration of Sergio into the club and how the Spanish coach has adapted to Templeogue.

“He’s brought some great Spanish players in as well and a couple of players he knows from Barrow.

‘It’s a really exciting time for the club. They’ve had a pre-season and won their last game and it’s given them great spirit heading into the new season.

‘He knows what he wants in how he wants teams to play and players in certain positions.

‘He’s combined that with some experience he’s brought from Barrow and Spain and has brought three youngsters from the youth squad so he has really captured everything, the youth and the experience.”

The women’s team will be coached by Mark Byrne who has returned to his position as head coach for another season.

New additions have also been made to the women’s team with Canadian Sofia Paska coming into the fold, joining from the Dublin Lions along with several other players from the likes of NUIG Mystics and Swords as well as promoting players from the club’s youth academy.

Aside from the continued development of the men’s and women’s sectors of the club, Templeogue will be fielding several new teams this year including an u20s women’s side, an over 40s mens team, a new mens team for division four as well as a brand new basketball for all inclusive basketball team which is among the first of its kind in the country.

Right now the team will be playing in blitzes with aims to create a league system in the near future.

Headed by Teresa Tarrant, chairman Booth spoke on the new team and what it symbolises.

“This year throughout the whole country it is growing. All around the country so within the next year there is a few that they will be looking to start a league format. We’re hoping to give it the platform it deserves. “