Hank sniffs his way to ‘Nose of Tralee’ final

A long-legged Labrador pup has secured a spot as the Dublin finalist for the 2025 Nose of Tralee competition.

Hank, a seven-month-old golden Labrador from Clondalkin, is among the 32 finalists selected from over 1,550 entries in this heartwarming national contest.

Now in its 12th year – dogs, cats and a goat have captured the hearts of the public with their stories, charm, and cuteness.

Hank’s owner Rebecca entered him “for the fun of it” after seeing another Dublin hopeful on social media.

“Then when he got into the top three, I was like ‘right – what am I doing here?’” she said with a laugh.

“I was totally surprised, the other two were lovely – one was a rescue and the other was a therapy dog – so I was very surprised that the judges picked a puppy.”

‘Hank the Tank’ as he’s known (he’s a very big boy for his young age), is a sniffer extraordinaire with a heart of gold.

Whether he’s tracking down treats or sniffing out snuggles, his nose knows best, and you can follow his adventures at @hank.thegoldenlab on Instagram.

With his wagging tail, soulful eyes, and boundless charm, Hank would make the perfect Nose of Tralee.

Voting for the final round of the 2025 Petsitters Ireland Nose of Tralee is now open, with the winning pet set to be crowned on August 19.

The winner will receive a hotel stay, a photo shoot and pet-sitting vouchers, plus a range of gifts from small Irish Pet Brands.