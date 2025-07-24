Collie O’Neill resigns as Rovers women’s head coach

Collie O’Neill has resigned as Head Coach of Shamrock Rovers women’s first team.

Assistant coach Ciaran Ryan will also be leaving the club after what has been a mixed season so far for the Rovers women’s side.

“Shamrock Rovers F.C. can confirm that Collie O’Neill has decided to resign from his position as Head Coach of our Women’s First Team,” said Shamrock Rovers on Thursday morning.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Collie for all of his contribution during his time at the club, and we wish him the very best for the future.

“Assistant coach Ciaran Ryan has notified the club that he will also depart at this time. We also thank Ciaran for his work with Shamrock Rovers and send best wishes for what comes next.”

Currently sitting in sixth place, twelve points off league leaders Athlone it has not been the season that Rovers would have hoped for in the domestic league.

There has been positive moments and up until a week or so ago were the only team in the league that had taken points off first place Athlone Town and second place Shelbourne.

They have had mixed fortunes in the cup losing out in the All Island cup to Galway but progressing in the FAI Cup after a 3-1 win versus Waterford.

Their most recent league win saw a defeat to lowly ranked DLR Waves yet before that match they had been on a five game unbeaten run in the league.

It remains to be seen who will be appointed by the club to take the place of O’Neill and Ryan.

O’Neill previously won the men’s first division title with UCD back in 2018 and has served as the Rovers women’s manager since the introduction to the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division since its inaugural season in 2023.