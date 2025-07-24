Search
Vicious racist attack condemned
The incident occured close to the roundabout at the Ring Road in Kilnamanagh

Alessia MicalizziJuly 24, 2025 10:55 am

The community was left in shock as an Indian man was brutally attacked by a group of teenagers in Tallaght at the weekend.

The Gardaí were alerted to an incident at Parkhill Road, beside the Luas in Kilnamanagh on the evening of Saturday, July 19, at approximately 6pm.

