Harold’s Cross Tallaght to stage one-act plays

“There’s something in it for everyone!” beams Aoife of Harold’s Cross Tallaght Musical Society, who are “delighted” to invite theatregoers for evenings of comedy sketches, monologues, and short plays.

The evenings will be full of local talent, showcasing a perfect mix of thought-provoking scripts, funny and light-hearted sketches and powerful solo performances.

This is the group’s third year showcasing the “wonderful talent” of members through their One Act Plays or Evening of Theatre.

They are “delighted” to have found a home for these plays in the Tallaght Theatre the last three years.

Although their musical production each November has been a consistent production for many years, they have found “great joy” in staging these pieces of theatre, allowing members to use their talent in a different way.

When asked about highlights, Aoife remarks that it is “always a great lift” to have rehearsals in the evenings, especially over the last few weeks as typically the Association of Ireland Musical Societies winds down for the 2025/26 season.

She continues, “it’s always fun to be creative and work with our friends and fellow members towards a performance.”

A challenge has been that “there are so many wonderful plays and sketches out there it can be difficult to decide on the pieces to do”.

However, this year, with the help of various directors, the group feel they have got a perfect mix of humour, poignancy and fun in the pieces chosen.

They even had a premiere of a new play, ‘Coddle’, written by a previous member of the society, William Lacey.

After these two evenings, the group will be starting rehearsals for their annual musical production in the Civic, to be performed in November 2026.

Last year they staged ‘The Addams Family’, and this year they hit the Civic stage with their production of ‘The Wedding Singer’, ‘a full 80s bop’, based on the film starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler.

Aoife would like to thank the “wonderful” members who have given their time to the production and the behind-the-scenes crew who put the show on the road.

She also extends her gratitude to “our talented creative team of directors and, of course, to the team at The Tallaght Theatre for their ongoing support.”

Harold’s Cross Tallaght Musical Society will be performing two evenings of one-act plays at the Tallaght Theatre on May 20 and 21 at 8pm.

Tickets can be bought at the door or paid for in advance through their Sum Up link.