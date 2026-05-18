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Gardai carry out searches in St Cuthbert’s Park
Gardai are carrying out searches in St Cuthbert’s Park today

Gardai carry out searches in St Cuthbert’s Park

James Roulston MooneyMay 18, 2026 12:00 pm

Gardaí commenced a search of St Cuthbert’s Park in Clondalkin on Monday morning targeting drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Clondalkin Gardaí, supported by members of other units such as Detective Gardaí from Serious Crime South, the DMR West Divisional Search Team, the Dog Unit and Mounted Unit, and with the assistance of South Dublin County Council, commenced the search.

The search operation is targeting the use of the park in the sale and supply of controlled drugs, linked to organised crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Anti-social behaviour at the park earlier this year, as well as last year, led to delays to upgrade works at the location – €1.65m was set aside for the works for this year.

Instances of intimidation and damage to workers’ vehicles have been discussed in recent months.

Gardaí noted that the park remains open to the public at this time, with restriction on movements in areas under search.

Gardaí also stated that they are committed to keeping people safe.

Anyone with any information on the sale or supply of drugs in Saint Cuthbert’s Park is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

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