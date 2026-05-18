493 offers of accommodation for social housing made with 105 refused
Over 100 offers of housing were refused by applicants on the social housing waiting list in South Dublin in the first three months of the year.
493 offers of accommodation were made to eligible households from the local authority’s social housing waiting list, with 105 of these refused, including seven applicants who have recorded a second refusal.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Resource centre needs expansion for familiesClondalkin
Facilities in Deansrath and Quarryvale Family Resource Centres require expansion and improvement to meet the growing needs of families and young people.An...
Calls to improve standard of living in BalgaddyLucan
Long-term structural improvements are needed in residential areas of Balgaddy to eliminate mould and damp from homes.Residents in areas such as Méile...
Place of worship plans lodged for unit at industrial complexProperty
PLANNING has been lodged for a new place of worship at a unit at The Square Industrial Complex, Belgard Square East.Southern Baptist...
Business park development will add to the Sandymark portfolioBusiness
Greenogue developer Sandymark Group will begin construction of the 3.5 acre first phase of a new business park in Co Cork to...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.