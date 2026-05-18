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493 offers of accommodation for social housing made with 105 refused

493 offers of accommodation for social housing made with 105 refused

James Roulston MooneyMay 18, 2026 10:25 am

Over 100 offers of housing were refused by applicants on the social housing waiting list in South Dublin in the first three months of the year.

493 offers of accommodation were made to eligible households from the local authority’s social housing waiting list, with 105 of these refused, including seven applicants who have recorded a second refusal.

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