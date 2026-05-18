Funding of €20k allocated for park refurbishment

FUNDING of over €20,000 has been allocated for the refurbishment of Waterstown Park in Palmerstown.

This funding comes as part of the Department of Children, Disability and Equality Capital Grant Programme announced by TD Norma Foley.

Deputy Shane Moynihan emphasised the value of the park to residents, “This funding is a positive step and will help improve a valued local amenity that is used every day by families, walkers and sporting groups from right across the area.”

South Dublin County Council are yet to publish its Play Policy Implementation Plan, which intends to upgrade over 30 playgrounds across Ireland, but promises to do so soon.

Deputy Moynihan acknowledged the importance of sufficient playgrounds and recreation facilities across Dublin Mid-West and called for the upgrade of many play spaces in the area.

“I have consistently pushed for improved and accessible play and recreation facilities across Dublin Mid-West.

‘I will continue to campaign to ensure that playgrounds are accessible for all children, including children with disabilities, so that every child can enjoy their local park.”