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Uncertainty for six families who could face homelessness
Residents in Greenhills Court were served with notices of termination

Uncertainty for six families who could face homelessness

James Roulston MooneyMay 18, 2026 10:44 am

Multiple families at Greenhills Court in Tallaght face uncertainty this month after being served with notices of termination before the end of 2025.

Six families in the Greenhills Court apartment complex located on the Greenhills Road were served notices, with over 30 people facing eviction as a result – infants, pregnant women and people with disabilities are among those potentially facing homelessness.

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