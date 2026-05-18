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Resource centre needs expansion for families
Cllr Francis Timmons outside Deansrath and Quarryvale Resources Centre

Resource centre needs expansion for families

Echo StaffMay 18, 2026 10:15 am

Facilities in Deansrath and Quarryvale Family Resource Centres require expansion and improvement to meet the growing needs of families and young people.

An expansion of the buildings currently in place at these centres would provide greater improvement of the facilities that are already present.

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