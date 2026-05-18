Honouring the great work done by the youth of the community
The Dublin South Garda Youth Awards, celebrating outstanding work done in the community by 13- to 21-year-olds in the area, were launched at The Square on Thursday.
The awards – led by An Garda Síochána in Dublin South, The Square, Movies@TheSquare, Bidvest Noonan and Tallaght Community Council – are aimed at highlighting young people who help to make their communities a better place to live in.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
€180k walking and cycle route gets green light despite concernsNews
Concerns have been raised regarding the impact a new comprehensive walking and cycling route between Tallaght and Ballyboden will have on road...
Uncertainty for six families who could face homelessnessTallaght
Multiple families at Greenhills Court in Tallaght face uncertainty this month after being served with notices of termination before the end of...
493 offers of accommodation for social housing made with 105 refusedNews
Over 100 offers of housing were refused by applicants on the social housing waiting list in South Dublin in the first three...
Resource centre needs expansion for familiesClondalkin
Facilities in Deansrath and Quarryvale Family Resource Centres require expansion and improvement to meet the growing needs of families and young people.An...
Calls to improve standard of living in BalgaddyLucan
Long-term structural improvements are needed in residential areas of Balgaddy to eliminate mould and damp from homes.Residents in areas such as Méile...
Place of worship plans lodged for unit at industrial complexProperty
PLANNING has been lodged for a new place of worship at a unit at The Square Industrial Complex, Belgard Square East.Southern Baptist...
Business park development will add to the Sandymark portfolioBusiness
Greenogue developer Sandymark Group will begin construction of the 3.5 acre first phase of a new business park in Co Cork to...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.