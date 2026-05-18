Honouring the great work done by the youth of the community

The Dublin South Garda Youth Awards, celebrating outstanding work done in the community by 13- to 21-year-olds in the area, were launched at The Square on Thursday.

The awards – led by An Garda Síochána in Dublin South, The Square, Movies@TheSquare, Bidvest Noonan and Tallaght Community Council – are aimed at highlighting young people who help to make their communities a better place to live in.