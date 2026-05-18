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Honouring the great work done by the youth of the community
At the launch of the Garda Awards

Honouring the great work done by the youth of the community

James Roulston MooneyMay 18, 2026 9:01 am

The Dublin South Garda Youth Awards, celebrating outstanding work done in the community by 13- to 21-year-olds in the area, were launched at The Square on Thursday.

The awards – led by An Garda Síochána in Dublin South, The Square, Movies@TheSquare, Bidvest Noonan and Tallaght Community Council – are aimed at highlighting young people who help to make their communities a better place to live in.

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