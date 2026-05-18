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Gaelscoileanna win top honours at Tech Féile
Coláiste de hÍde agus Scoil Santain

Gaelscoileanna win top honours at Tech Féile

Echo StaffMay 18, 2026 8:55 am

Coláiste de hÍde and Scoil Santain were honoured at Tech Féile during Kinia’s Creative Technology Week 2026 winning the Reading Buddy Champion of the Year (Seaimpín Léigh Liom na Bliana).

The Gaelscoileanna are the first winners of the award for their demonstration of excellent community spirit, support and fostering a love of reading among themselves and in the community at large.

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