Heatwave no barrier for Tidy Town’s volunteers to work
While the recent hot spell might seem perfect for Tidy Towns volunteers to do their work, it’s actually been less than ideal.
“It’s excessively warm, probably too warm for some,” Pat O’Sullivan of Clondalkin Tidy Towns told The Echo.
AUTHOREllen Gough
