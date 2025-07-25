Miss Teen Ireland Junior gets a twirl from Cyra

“She was only after turning 13 when she entered,” explains Ballyfermot mother Amanda Carthy about her daughter Cyra, who recently won the Junior title of Miss Teen Ireland.

Saturday, July 19 saw the final of Miss Teen Ireland take place in the Hilton Hotel near Dublin Airport, and included 14 finalists from across the country competing for the titles of Miss Teen Ireland Junior and Senior 2025.

Caoimhe Kenny, the recently crowned winner of Miss Ireland 2025, was one of the judges on the night.

Miss Teen Ireland 2025 saw 13-year-old Cyra take the Junior title, while 16- year-old Tsveta Velkova from Kildare won the Senior title.

The competition has been running for three years, with a format divided between the junior and senior categories to give early and late teenagers equal opportunities and chances of winning.

Cyra is involved in twirling and attends Dream Big Stage School, which sponsored her in this competition.

The competition involves auditions, training sessions, and events, with support from Miss Ireland and Miss Universe.

Cyra enjoyed the training and the final, where she won the public vote challenge, top model challenge, and the title of Miss Teen Ireland Junior 2025.

Cyra’s win is significant for the Ballyfermot community, as she is involved in training younger kids and is a positive role model.

Amanda estimates that the final had an audience size of over 200.

Cyra holds the title for the next year and will participate in various events with the potential for future opportunities.

She has previously participated in a ‘Team for Change’ challenge, raising funds for a boy named Archie Ennis, who struggles with muscular dystrophy.

They organised a mini dancing competition and raised over €700 for Artie’s treatment.

Cyra is actively involved in fundraising and community events, which is important to her.

She is also included in Team Ireland for baton twirling, competing in Turin, Italy, on August 1 in the IBTF World Majorettes Championship 2025.

She and her mother Amanda would like to thank the Miss Ireland team and Dream Big Stage School for the opportunity, and the current Miss Ireland winner, Caoimhe Kenny, for all the encouragement and support during the event.

Cyra would also like to thank everyone in the Ireland squad that is going to Turin with her.

Best of luck to Cyra!