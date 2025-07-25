Uproar as local property tax is voted through at the full rate
Dublin City councillors have voted in favour of fixing the local property tax (LPT) at its full rate for the next four years.
This means an increase for Dublin homeowners, as this is the first time since the tax was introduced in 2013 that councillors have voted not to reduce it by the maximum reduction allowed of 15 per cent.
AUTHOREllen Gough
