Hectic few days for Donore’s Jack

WHAT a hectic two days for Donore Harriers Jack Raftery at the World Relays.

On day one there was 6th place for the Irish men’s 4×400 team with Jack on the last leg and he got the fastest split in 46.00, when Marcus Lawler handed over to him.

In a second chance for the men’s team to qualify for Tokyo on Day 2. He ran leg four of the race and despite the team not qualifying on this occasion he ran the fastest split of the quartet in 45.89.

With only a couple of hours to recover, Jack then went in Leg One of the final for the Mixed 4×400 relay and with a fantastic 45.87 put them right in contention.

The team finished seventh but have already secured Tokyo qualification. In a post-race interview Jack said he felt very good in the second race and was delighted to be practically at his PB in both races.

At the Dublin juvenile league 2, the club had big numbers competing in Tallaght.

There was also great action on the track in Belfast and Santry with Darragh Keegan winning the 5k Dublin title in Santry and Lara O’Byrne getting a 200m PB.

The Irish Milers Club meet at at Mary Peters Track in Belfast included the Women’s 100m B Race: 2nd Aoife Lynch (12.28) Women’s 200m A Race: 4th Aoife Lynch (25.42) Men’s 800m D Race: 3rd Liam Morris U20 (1.55.20) Men’s 1,500m C Race: 7th Charlie O’Neill U20 (3.56.43 PB) Men’s 1,500m E Race: 6th Dylan Clarke-McGuigan U20 (4.16.83) Men’s 3,000m International: 10th John Travers (8.12.59), 19th Kane Collins (8.47.24).

The Dublin graded track and field meet in Santry included the Women’s 200m Grade A Heat 1: 6th Lara O’Byrne (25.88). PB Women’s 200m Grade C Heat 1: 2nd Isabella Jackson U20 (27.40) Women’s 1,500m Grade B: 5th Julie Cleary U20 (4.59.15) Women’s 1,500m Grade C: 10th Roisin Brady (5.38.84) Men’s 1,500m Grade B: 4th Cormac Whelan U20 (4.07.58) Men’s 1,500m Grade C: 5th Simon O’Toole (4.31.66) Men’s 1,500m Grade D: 5th Eoin Mooney U20 (4.31.78), 14th Robert Dunne M40 (5.01.19) Men’s 5,000m Grade A: 2nd Daragh Keegan M35 (16.10.10) – 1st in Dublin Championships