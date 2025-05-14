Glenanne women miss out in Irish Trophy final

ON Saturday, the sun was shining as Glenanne Women’s 1sts were preparing to play in their second consecutive Irish Hockey Trophy Final.

The team had been preparing well in the lead up to the game and the momentum was carrying on since the semi-final win in Ballymoney.

The team arrived in Three Rock Rovers ready to take on Avoca for the 4th time this season in what was going to be a battle.

Missing captain Roisin Doody, the game started with both teams attacking and defending well.

Avoca got the first break and came away with a powerful and successful shot on goal.

Their 1-0 lead continued until half time with Glenanne’s defensive efforts holding back Avoca.

The Tallaght side made some great counter attacks and goal scoring opportunities but unfortunately couldn’t convert them.

At the half time talk, everyone knew that they had more to give. Avoca also felt the same and came out into the second half fired up and secured another goal.

Glenanne did not give up and this was proven when the team won a short corner. A strike from Kate O’Connor was deflected by Paula Fitzpatrick and the game was now 2-1 with a competitive ignite reinstalled in the team.

Going into the last quarter, there was a great level of intensity from both teams. Avoca scored their 3rd goal, widening the gap between the two teams.

With minutes to go Glenanne made the decision to remove their goalkeeper from the pitch. This gave them an extra outfield player but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.

An unlucky short corner was awarded and with no goalkeeper, this was almost impossible to save and the score increased to 4-1.

There was nothing Glenanne could do with the remaining time and unfortunately it wasn’t their day. The team will now take a break for the summer and return in August ready to build on their strengths from this season.