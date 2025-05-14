Joy for Kingswood in U19’s cup showdown

IT WAS all smiles for Kingswood FC U19s on Sunday after they claimed LFL Development Cup for the first time.

The Tallaght side brushed aside the challenge of Ratoath from Meath 4-1 in Sacred Heart’s ground in the final to remain on course for the league and cup double.

Kingswood were full value for their victory as they established a 2-0 lead after getting off to a brilliant start.

There was only three minutes on the clock when Kingswood opened the scoring when Jack Cleary latched onto a cross from Jake Costello to fire home.

Nine minutes later Kingswood doubled their lead, this time Cleary turned provider for Cian Leslie to chip the ball over the Ratoath keeper.

Kingswood to their credit continued to push forward and they netted a third 10 minutes into the second half when Costello headed home a corner.

Ratoath did pull a goal back 15 minutes from time, but Kingswood wrapped it up when substitute Robert Mockler found the target to seal the destination of the trophy.

Cian Leslie picked up the Player of the Match Award while Cleary and Aaron Wilde at centre back played well.

The side is now on course for the double as they play the same opposition again this weekend in a crucial game.

“I’m delighted for the players that we have won the cup. It has been a long season and to win the cup is great,” said Kingswood manager Stephen Jago.

“We are now hoping to build on this win and focus our attention on the league title,” he added.