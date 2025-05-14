Search
Joy for Kingswood in U19’s cup showdown
Kingswood U19’s celebrate their cup win

Joy for Kingswood in U19’s cup showdown

Echo StaffMay 14, 2025 5:01 pm

IT WAS all smiles for Kingswood FC U19s on Sunday after they claimed LFL Development Cup for the first time.

The Tallaght side brushed aside the challenge of Ratoath from Meath 4-1 in Sacred Heart’s ground in the final to remain on course for the league and cup double.

Kingswood were full value for their victory as they established a 2-0 lead after getting off to a brilliant start.

There was only three minutes on the clock when Kingswood opened the scoring when Jack Cleary latched onto a cross from Jake Costello to fire home.

Nine minutes later Kingswood doubled their lead, this time Cleary turned provider for Cian Leslie to chip the ball over the Ratoath keeper.

Kingswood to their credit continued to push forward and they netted a third 10 minutes into the second half when Costello headed home a corner.

Their four goalscorers

Ratoath did pull a goal back 15 minutes from time, but Kingswood wrapped it up when substitute Robert Mockler found the target to seal the destination of the trophy.

Cian Leslie picked up the Player of the Match Award while Cleary and Aaron Wilde at centre back played well.

The side is now on course for the double as they play the same opposition again this weekend in a crucial game.

“I’m delighted for the players that we have won the cup. It has been a long season and to win the cup is great,” said Kingswood manager Stephen Jago.

“We are now hoping to build on this win and focus our attention on the league title,” he added.

Read More


Samuels on target 4 times as Kiltalown secure victory

Sport

SHANE Samuels turned in a man-of-the-match performance on Saturday, when Kiltalown FC travelled to Larkview FC for this UCFL Division 3B Shield...

Kilnamanagh U12 girls turn on the style

Sport

KILNAMANAGH U12s girls team turned on the style in the Andy Wardick Cup final at the weekend. The Kilnamanagh side overcame the...

St Francis U13s claim Dublin Bus crown

Sport

ST FRANCIS U13 boys had plenty to shout about when they lifted the Dublin Bus Cup title at the weekend. The Clondalkin...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST