Help urgently needed to change young Caiden’s life

RTÉ’s DIYSOS team are coming to Tallaght and need your help to change a young boy’s life.

Baz and the The Big Build Ireland team will be in Killinarden, Tallaght, from Tuesday, July 29, to Thursday, August 7, to rally the troops to help local boy, Cayden O’Connor, who is in need of an adapted home.

Nine-year-old Cayden was born with a condition called Arthrogryposis which affects his hands and feet. He also has scoliosis and requires multiple surgeries each year and will continue to do so until his late teens.

Cayden lives with his Mam Sinead, Dad Ronald and 15-year-old brother Ethan in the family’s terraced house.

He is fully dependent on a wheelchair, but as the doorways aren’t wide enough, he is largely confined to the living room or must shuffle around the house.

Cayden needs to be carried upstairs to his bedroom, and to and from the toilet which is not adapted for his needs. There is currently no accessible toilet downstairs for him, and no available storage for all his equipment needs.

The family desperately needs the doors widened, a downstairs bedroom and bathroom plus a ramp to gain access to the house.

It was recommended by his Occupational Therapist that the house be adapted for Cayden but understandably due to the large cost this hasn’t been possible.

That’s where DIYSOS steps in. They’re urgently looking for suppliers, trademen and volunteers to help with Cayden’s build.

DIYSOS are looking for groundworkers, ticketed machine drivers, carpenters, general labourers, plumbers, electricians, slabbers, block layers, painters, plasterers, joiners, pavers, landscapers, fencers, tilers, photography, audiovisual companies, catering, cleaning and registration volunteers, all to help make this lifechanging build possible.

They are also looking for local companies to help by supplying goods and materials for external works, such as grab hire, skips, waste management, plants, turf and other landscaping products.

An army marches on its stomach! DIYSOS are calling for catering companies or local restaurants and cafés to provide breakfast rolls, lunch, dinners and snacks to fuel their 100+ hardworking troops.

Also needed for interior works are joinery companies, glazing, furniture, wallpaper, extensive homewares, photography and frames, bedding, mirrors, mattress supplier, curtains and blinds, along with site support such as traffic management, security, van drivers, transport companies, marquees, accommodation, and printers.

If you’d like to get involved, please get in touch via email diysostallaght@indiepics.ie or call / text 083 126 3130 and include your name, number, email and details of your trade or what you can supply.