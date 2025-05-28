Students proudly presented with Gaelbhratach Irish flag

Students from Coláiste Chilliain who were presented with their Gaelbhratach

Students from Coláiste Chillian in Clondalkin were presented with a Gaelbhratach (Irish flag) at a ceremony in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, this week.

Talent shows, grammar quizzes, a céilí, Irish language tech workshops and poster competitions are just some of the activities set up and run by student committees in Dublin that were recognised for their promotion of the Irish language.

Run by Gael Linn, ‘Gaelbhratach’ is a national initiative that encourages primary and secondary school students to speak Irish outside of the formal classroom setting.

Students from Dublin attended the ceremony which marked the 11th year of the scheme in post-primary schools.

A total of 130 flags have been awarded to post-primary schools this year – almost double the figure from last year. Flags were awarded in recognition of students’ efforts to inspire and empower their school communities to speak Irish.

Commenting on the awards, Edel Ní Bhraonáin, Bainisteoir Gaelbhratach said: “Gaelbhratach gives young people of any age or background the opportunity to use and develop their Irish language skills outside of the traditional classroom setting.

‘The programme aims to put the student voice at the centre of their learning through the Gaelbhratach committee.

‘The student-led committee plays a central role in guiding Gaelbhratach initiatives throughout the school year, empowering students in Dublin to take active ownership of their language use and learning while promoting Irish in meaningful, self-directed ways.

“The scheme is going from strength to strength, with 65 schools being awarded a flag for the first time this year.

‘It’s inspiring to see young people’s growing passion for the language.

‘The most rewarding part of the scheme is hearing feedback from both students and teachers about how they’ve woven the language into their daily lives and the positive impact it has made.”