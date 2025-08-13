Search
Heritage CU offers new green loans for home improvements
Maurice GarveyAugust 13, 2025 10:56 am

GREEN loans for home improvements and the purchase of hybrid or electric vehicles, are being offered by Heritage Credit Union.

The Rathfarnham-based credit union group is offering green loans for periods up to 10 years for home improvements and seven years for green vehicle purchases.

It follows on from green loans being offered by other Irish financial institutions, including AIB, which also recently launched its Business Sustainability Loan, with a term of between one and seven years, and a variable interest rate of 4.95 per cent for amounts up to a maximum of €100,000.

Heritage CU is offering flexible borrowing options in range from €1,000 to €150,000.

Based in Rathfarnham village, Heritage CU have grown over the last decade, acquiring branches in areas that include Fortfield, Terenure, Nutgrove Shopping Centre, and Walkinstown.

The organisation says they have streamlined the process to make it easier to qualify for its green loans, and there is no need to have a BER Cert or have grant approval.

Eligible upgrades include home insulation, solar panels and solar water heating systems, heat pumps and energy-efficient boilers, window and door upgrades, BER improvement works and heating controls and smart thermostats.

The Green car loan extends to the purchase of new or used electric vehicles (EV), finance for a plug-in hybrid, or to cover the cost of a home EV charger installation.

Along with home improvement and EVs, Heritage CU says their green loans aren’t limited to just homes and cars.

“If your project helps the environment, talk to us – our team will assess your application based on the positive impact and your ability to repay,” said the group.

