Prayers offered for Indian communities after attack

The incident occured close to the roundabout at the Ring Road in Kilnamanagh

Prayers have been offered for Indian communities across south Dublin in the wake of a vicious attack on an Indian man in Tallaght last month.

A 40-year-old man was beaten, stabbed and partially stripped by a gang of teenagers in a park in Kilnamanagh on July 19, after which false reports of him being inappropriate around children were spread.

An anti-racism rally outside Red Rua Theatre in Tallaght on Friday, July 25 drew an enormous crowd, standing in support of the victim and migrant communities across south Dublin.

Following the rally, prayers were offered in support of the Indian community in Ireland during all services in three Dominican parishes in Tallaght on Sunday, July 27.

“The Dominican community and the parishioners of St Mary’s, St Aengus’ and St Dominic’s Parishes offer their prayerful support to our brothers and sisters from India,” a letter from Father Stephen Cummins, Prior and parish administrator, read.

He said that representatives from his order who had attended the rally at Red Rua were “heartened to see so many people from Tallaght and Kilnamanagh standing in solidarity with the Indian community”.

“The racist attack on an innocent man on his way to worship must be condemned by all right-thinking people,” he continued.

“This negative event gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude for the many ways in which our Indian brothers and sisters contribute to the life of our parishes and the wider life of Tallaght.”

Fr Cummins’ letter was read at all Masses across the three churches on Sunday, July 27.