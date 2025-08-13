Search
Helping women ‘through every step’ to empower them through difficult times

Helping women ‘through every step’ to empower them through difficult times

Echo StaffAugust 13, 2025 9:56 am

A programme to support women who are carers and women who have experienced domestic abuse will be launched by Women’s Collective Ireland (WCI) in Tallaght.

‘Her Money’ is a free 12-week course that can provide women with health and financial literacy and digital skills, to support them “through every step” of their daily life and empower them when going through difficult times.

It will start on the second week of September and will be held in a supportive, skills-based manner, explained WCI Tallaght.

Financial literacy skills include being able to take control of your finances, learning about budgeting, expenses management, financial rights and entitlement and getting help with filling out forms to access grants and supports.

The digital skills section will teach women to confidently navigate digital platforms for everyday needs and use online tools and apps with ease while also staying safe and secure.

As for health literacy, participants will be supported in putting their well-being first, understanding how to access healthcare and what their rights and options are to make informed choices for them and their loved ones.

The programme is funded by the ETB through the Adult Literacy for Life initiative.

Childcare can be provided but needs to be requested during the registration phase.

WCI Tallaght is located in Unit 16 of the Brookfield Enterprise Centre. It can be contacted for registration to the programme at

087 346 4002, 085 814 8601 or devworker.tallaght@womenscollective.ie.

Participants can also be referred by people who know them and think they might benefit from the programme.

Read More


Céilí at the Crossroads set to be highlight in Glenasmole

Tallaght

The Glenasmole Céilí at the Crossroads is always an “unusual event” bringing many families together, remarked Seán Lee from the organising committee....

Local Faces: Natasha Jordan

Tallaght

There’s a mini-revolution happening in the Belgard community of Tallaght and the woman at the forefront of this rejuvenation is Natasha Jordan,...

Hello, neighbours – you’re very welcome!

Tallaght

An estate turned their annual Family Fun Day into ‘Inclusion Day’ to “bring the community back together, nobody excluded.” The annual Family...

International award for Yemisi

Tallaght

The Chair of South Dublin Migrant Integration Forum, Yemisi Ojo, received an international award for her significant impact in community and humanitarian...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST