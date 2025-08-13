Parents dip into home savings to meet back-to-school costs

Looking at the Barnardos Back to School Survey 2025 is Mona Sheils, aged 8. More than 800 parents had their say on the real cost of free education. www.barnardos.ie

Over one quarter of secondary school parents and 14 per cent of primary school parents say they have to use their savings in order to meet back-to-school costs.

That’s according to the Back to School Survey 2025, launched on Tuesday, August 5, by Barnardos.

The report reveals parents remain concerned about several back-to-school costs, particularly in relation to uniforms, voluntary contributions and, for secondary school parents, the increasing cost of digital devices.

The survey found that 50 per cent of primary and 60 per cent of secondary school parents said they are worried about meeting costs this year, and only one-third of secondary school parents said costs were manageable.

Twenty-seven per cent of secondary and 14 per cent of primary school parents said they have to use savings in order to meet back-to-school costs, while 15 per cent of secondary and one in ten of primary school parents said they had to take out a loan or borrow from family and friends to meet school costs.

Parents surveyed said they discussed having to go without or cutback on other essentials to meet the costs, while others said they would simply have to forego paying certain other bills.

School uniforms and digital tools for children were identified as major costs, with 50 per cent of secondary school parents said their child’s school required them to pay for digital devices, at an average cost of €430.

“My son is going into 5th year, this was the first time we were entitled to free school books, but then we were called to a meeting in the school where they advised that we would have to buy a chrome book for our child which cost €500,” one secondary school parent told the survey.

More than three-quarters (78 per cent) of primary and 84 per cent of secondary school parents said that their schools requested a voluntary contribution, with many also saying the payment “did not feel voluntary”.

The average amount asked for by schools was €87 for primary school parents and €133 for secondary school parents.

Barnardos have called on the Government to expand eligibility to back-to-school allowance, continue to increase capitation rate to reduce reliance on voluntary contributions and introduce a voluntary fund code of practice, reduce the cost of digital devices schools placed on parents and continue to promote affordable uniform options.

“No parent should face additional stress and financial pressure to ensure their child has all they need to start back to school,” Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said.

“The Government has reduced some expenses but there is an opportunity for them and schools individually to do more to reduce costs for parents.”