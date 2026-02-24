Heroin found during search

Search
A MAN who struggled with addiction had relapsed when gardai found drugs during a house search a court heard.

Stephen Barnwell (36), Greenfort Crescent, Clondalkin, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court pleading guilty to the charge.

Garda Thomas Brereton told the court that heroin, valued at €1,356, was found during a planned house search on March 5, 2024.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Barnwell, a father of one, had struggled with addiction, and at the time of this offence he had relapsed.

The court heard Barnwell has 11 previous convictions but hasn’t come to gardai attention since.

Mr Fleming said his client co-operated at every stage with garda, was a married man with a young child and working full-time, caring for his father who has ill health.

Judge John Brennan imposed an eight-month sentence, suspended for two years.

