Richard win’s third BAFTA Award
Tallaght’s Richard Baneham said “go raibh míle maith agat to Jim Cameron” as he scooped up a third BAFTA for his work on Avatar: Fire And Ash on Sunday night.
Richard Baneham of Old Bawn, Tallaght and now Los Angeles, USA won his third BAFTA for his work on the latest Avatar film, having won his previous awards for earlier instalments in James Cameron’s series.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
