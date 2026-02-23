Griffeen Valley Park funding boost of €74k for five public amenity projects

Almost €500,000 is set to be put into the area of Lucan, Palmerstown and North Clondalkin through public realm works.

€482,000 is set to be invested into public realm works in Lucan, Palmerstown and North Clondalkin this year, with a range of works listed for action by the council.

Griffeen Valley Park in Lucan is set to be the biggest benefactor the massive funding into the region, with €74k set aside for five different projects solely for the public amenity.

A new link path from the Elm Green entrance to the park among other path works will take up most of the total, with €49k to its name – a further €5k will go towards accessibility improvements at the entrance.

The model car containers, viewing mound and landscape area will be removed for a cost of €10k.

Park gates will repace the vehicle barrier at the Newcastle Road for €6k and the mounds at Hayden’s car park will make way for a new fence in a €3k change-up.

€10k further funding will be used to install a chess table in the park as well as one in Airlie Park.

Collinstown Park in North Clondalkin will receive €59k for substantial path upgrades and a new water station – the largest amount of funding for any single project in the region.

€50k will go towards more path works at Esker Cemetery and another €50k will be invested into new landscape roundabouts in Lucan at Hayden’s Lane and Griffeen Glen.

Hermitage Park in Ballyowen, Lucan will be the recipient of a €40k installation of new calisthenics equipment.

Calisthenics is a form of exercise that is executed through the use of little or on equipment (the equipment used is poles and bars etc.).

€39k will be put into boundary treatment works at the Airlie Heights estate in Lucan – the boundary beside the League of Ireland bound Lucan United FC’s clubhouse will be the focus.

The Abbeywood and Abbeydale estates in Ballyowen will receive footpath upgrades and space improvements in 2026 through a €27k allocation.

Ballyowen Park will be the recipient of another €27k pumped into the Lucan suburb as an accessibility upgrade to the Newlands entrance and path improvements are expected.

Other path works in the region include a new link path worth €10k on the Balgaddy Road/Foxborough Road, €5k each for Lucan Demesne, Hermitage Road and Weston Meadow path works, and €17k for a new bridge and path at the rear of Waterstown House in Waterstown Park.

Part of the €25k designated for works at the Lucan running track will be for path upgrades, the rest for a fence realignment.

Woodfarm Acres will receive public lighting from Dingle up to Kennelsfort Road Upper this year in a €15k project that rounds out the funding for the region.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.