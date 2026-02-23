Search
Man told gardai he smoked joint
Man told gardai he smoked joint

Maurice GarveyFebruary 23, 2026 11:51 am

A DRIVER who told gardai he smoked a joint after being informed he would be drug tested following a road stop, received a two-year disqualification and a fine at Tallaght District Court.

Declan Murphy (41), with an address of Rutland Avenue, Crumlin, appeared in court.

Garda Dillon O’Malley told the court that on September 2, 2022, gardai stopped a Renault Master Van for not displaying a tax disk on Firhouse Road, Knocklyon.

Once informed by garda O’Malley that he was to be drug tested, Murphy informed gardai that he smoked a joint that morning.

Mr Murphy was conveyed to Terenure Garda Station where he failed a drug test.

The court heard Murphy has 20 previous convictions, mostly for road traffic offences, and received an eight-year disqualification in 2023.

Defence solicitor Ethan Foley said his client was going through a difficult time between 2021 and 2023, but had apologised and was co-operative with gardai.

Judge Patricia McNamara disqualified Mr Murphy for two years and fined him €500 with three months to pay.

Funded by the Local Court Reporting Scheme

