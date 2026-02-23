Plans to repair ‘Welcome to Tallaght’ stone on bypass

WATCH:

The council has got in contact with a contractor to begin the repair process for the damaged ‘Welcome to Tallaght’ Ogham stone at the N81 Glenview roundabout

The local authority has reached out to a contractor to carry out repair works on an Ogham Stone that signalled to motorists and cyclists that they were passing through the gateway into Tallaght.

It is understood that the damage was caused by a vehicle on the evening of Friday, February 6, as tyre tracks veering towards the Ogham stones were visible in the aftermath of the collapse.

The stone is one of three fixtures that are situated on the side of the Glenview roundabout.

It snapped in half as a result of the impact it is understood to have had with a vehicle and South Dublin County Council Director of Climate Action Teresa Walsh noted that the local authority is aware of the situation and are actively looking to resolve the issue.

The Director of Climate Action stated: “The council has inspected the damage to the ‘Welcome to Tallaght’ Ogham stone at Glenview roundabout on the N81 and has engaged a contractor to carry out the necessary repairs.

“A timeline for the works is currently being finalised and will be provided once confirmed.”

Councillors were told at a Tallaght Area Committee meeting last year that the council are due to commission a strategy for new signage across the area, with new ‘gateway’ signage at all major entry points to Tallaght including the Glenview Roundabout.

A design team is set to be appointed in the coming months, and a manufacture and installation team by end of 2026.

The damage to the stone comes only weeks after another stone fixture in Tallaght was damaged and deemed in need of repair.

The Tynan Memorial Cross on the Belgard Road was also snapped in two after the events of a storm before the turn of the year.

The head of the cross had fallen off, and the stone fixture has now been taken away for repairs.

The process was given a timeline of two to three weeks when the council responded to a query on the matter last week.

The cross has been a fixture in the area for over 100 years and was commissioned by famous poet Katherine Tynan in 1910 to remember her father.

SDCC had stated on the matter of the cross: “The cross is currently with the appointed contractor.

“Following its removal from site and further detailed inspection at their workshop, it was determined that, due to the extent of the cracking, more substantial repair works are required than originally anticipated.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme