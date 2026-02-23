Family appeal for help on 15th anniversary of Esra’s disappearance

Gardaí in Ronanstown are investigating Esra Uyrun (Inset) who went missing from her home in Clondalkin this day 15-years-ago

Gardaí in Ronanstown are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Esra Uyrun, who went missing from her home 15-years-ago today.

38-year-old Esra has not been seen since leaving her house in Collinstown Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at approximately 7.15am on the morning of February 23, 2011.

Uryun departed from her home in the family car, which was a grey Renault Twingo with a registration number of 08-D-23067.

The car was later located on the promenade in Bray, County Wicklow.

Gardaí and Esra’s family are seeking to locate her and are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Esra is described as being 5’3” in height, with dark hair and green eyes and was wearing black leggings, white Nike trainers, and a dark top when she was last seen.

Despite an extensive Garda investigation, including a number of searches involving members of the DMR West and Wicklow Divisional Search Teams assisted by the Garda Technical Bureau, Esra’s whereabouts remain unknown.

An Garda Síochána would encourage anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to make contact with the investigation team.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.