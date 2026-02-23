Shamrock Rovers return to Tallaght for Dundalk game

Michael Noonan celebrates scoring for Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium against St Patrick’s Athletic Photos by George Kelly

Shamrock Rovers face a quick turnaround this evening as they play their second Airtricity League game in four days against Dundalk in Tallaght Stadium with kick off scheduled for 8pm.

Originally meant to be the first game of the season, the match was called off due to an unplayable pitch a couple of weeks ago.

Dundalk came up from the First Division for this season following a shock relegation the year previously.

Manager Stephen Bradley spoke after the victory over St Pat’s on Friday.

“For our first league game, a Dublin Derby, against a good St Pat’s team, to score two goals and not concede and have some players making their debut, it was the perfect start.”

”Pat’s were on top for ten minutes in the second half when they hit the post.

‘I think when you look at it, it was more down to us and what we did wrong.

‘It was us giving away silly possession that gave Pat’s their opportunities.

‘That was the disappointing bit, but again, the maturity and understanding of the group to play our way through it, was really good.

‘Then we took over the game again. But you will have periods in the game when the opposition will have chances or are on top, that’s football.

‘Then you need people to come up big and Ed McGinty did what he does and made an incredible save.”

While many pundits may have Dundalk off as a first division side, they have impressed in their opening two games securing draws against Derry and Drogheda.

Bradley touched on the opposition for tonight’s game.

“I couldn’t understand what people were talking about. Maybe people were looking at them on paper rather than watching Dundalk play.

‘When you watch them, as we did in pre-season and in their first two league games, it was quite clear to see what Dundalk are about.

‘They’ve been really dangerous in their games, cause real problems and are a good team. I’ve no doubt they will come to Tallaght tomorrow night and try and show that.”

Currently fourth in the league on three points after winning their opening game last friday against St Pats, Rovers have a real chance to build some momentum here.

Drogheda and Bohemians are currently top of the table on seven points though both sides have been able to play three games already.