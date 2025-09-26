High-profile industrial unit in Citywest has excellent connectivity to the capital

A spacious industrial unit with convenient transport links has just come on the market in Citywest.

The high-profile industrial Unit 4, extending to 162,567 sqft/15103m2, is available immediately for sale by private treaty from BNP Paribas Real Estate in South West Business Park on the Cheeverstown Road.

This is a prime industrial site with excellent connectivity to the capital and other major hubs such as Naas, Limerick, Cork and Rosslare thanks to its location close to both the N7 and N81.

This also allows for excellent access to the M50, Dublin Port and Dublin Airport.

The unit boast 15 dock levellers and four roller shutter doors, with a 14 metre clear internal height. More features of the unit include ample parking, phone lines, toilets, a reception area, meeting rooms and a kitchen area for employees.

Price on application or rent negotiable.