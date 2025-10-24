High-quality offices in Citywest have a guide price of €7.5 million

A high-quality HQ-style office, in a proven suburban business location, has just been brought to the market by Savills.

The office campus at 1012-1014 Kingswood Avenue in Citywest is available with full vacant possession with a guide price of €7.5million.

The property comprises a headquarters-style office campus extending to approximately 76,314 sq ft. (7,089 sqm) across three fully interconnected blocks, set on a site of 1.8 hectares (4.44 acres).

Designed to provide maximum flexibility, each block has its own entrance and lift core, with open-plan floorplates that can be easily subdivided.

The scheme also incorporates a large canteen with a fully fitted commercial kitchen, generous floor-to ceiling heights, raised access floors, and air conditioning throughout.

The campus further benefits from 250 surface car parking spaces, 50 of which will generate additional income through a licence agreement from 2025, with a break option after year 1.

“1012 – 1014 Kingswood Avenue offers an exciting value play to both investors and owner occupiers seeking flexible space,” property agent James Anderson said.

The property is located 20km southwest of Dublin city centre, within Citywest business Campus, one of Dublin’s most successful suburban office destinations.

It has excellent road connectivity with immediate access to the N7 corridor and just 5km from the M50 motorway.

Public transport links include the Citywest Luas stop within a 10-minute walk, offering direct access to the city centre in 30 minutes.

For more information contact Savills Ireland Commercial agent James Anderson on 0 1 663 4304.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept