Leon wishes to give something back to Pieta after they supported him

“I RECENTLY spoke with Sonder magazine,” begins Ballyfermot-born content creator, influencer, and model Leon Craine.

“This is a small magazine that was originally founded a year ago by a girl named Michaela.”

He recently collaborated with Sonder and Michaela Mai to run a campaign for men’s mental health awareness called ‘The Space Between Men’s Mental Health’ in aid of Pieta House.

The campaign was announced on September 25.

As of writing, they do not yet have a confirmed date for printing, as magazines are printed in bulk in Italy, but in the meantime, they are raising funds and awareness via GoFundMe in aid of Pieta House.

Sonder has also got other male content creators and athletes from Ireland to share their own personal stories with mental health.

Upcoming events to promote this campaign include a pop-up in the Square.

When asked about his favourite aspects of the campaign, Leon remarks that he enjoys working with Michaela and having creative control over the magazine.

He also shares his story of mental health and how it has been his strength, revealing how Pieta House was there for him when he needed them.

Leon sees this campaign as a full-circle moment, wishing to give something back to Pieta House after they supported him in his time of need.

He goes on to talk about the challenges of production, citing choosing the right creators, gathering their stories, and manufacturing in Italy.

This campaign looks set to be the biggest Michaela has ever done, and they are hoping to release it by the end of 2025.

The magazine’s one-year anniversary coincides with the campaign’s release, adding to the significance.

Leon would like to thank his family, particularly his sister Laura, for their support; he also expresses gratitude for the opportunity to raise awareness and support for Pieta House.

Finally, he mentions the community of Tallaght and how important it is to him, expressing a wish to contribute back to the community that has looked after him.

Be sure to check for updates from Sonder’s Instagram page over the coming weeks.

