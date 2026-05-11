High-tech innovation for TY students with Google hosting

Peter Byrne (CEO South Dublin Chamber), Michael Blake (Data Center Community Development Manager, Google), Oonagh Beale (Education Taskforce), Deputy James Geoghegan, Teresa Weafer (Community Development Manager), Liz Cunningham (VP Finance, Google), Kevin Humphries (Education Taskforce), James Morris (Data Center Site Lead, Google), with students from Ringsend, Clondalkin and Tallaght communities

Google hosted a transformative TY Community Week, welcoming students from the Ringsend, Clondalkin and Tallaght communities to dive into the world of high-tech innovation.

The intensive program culminated in a Graduation Celebration on Friday, marking the successful completion of a week designed to bridge the gap between local classrooms and the global corporate ecosystem.

Students from St Aidan’s CS, St Mark’s CS, Killinarden CS, and Coláiste Bríde participated in a rigorous curriculum that went beyond traditional work experience.

The week’s workshops included AI Essentials and Expansive Thinking: Navigating the future of artificial intelligence; Creative Production: Hands-on exploration of YouTube production and Product Design and Professional Development: Mastering the art of Public Speaking.

The graduation ceremony featured guest speakers Peter Byrne, CEO of South Dublin Chamber of Commerce, and Deputy James Geoghegan, both of whom joined Google leadership to present awards and recognise the students’ dedication.

As part of Google’s commitment to its Data Center communities, the programme highlighted the tangible career opportunities available within the Data Center (DC) and the wider Google infrastructure.

By providing local students with direct access to professionals and technology, Google aims to convert local ambition into sustainable future careers.