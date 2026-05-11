John Brown releases new single ‘The Dark Passenger’

“A CALM, reflective meditation on chaotic humanity” has been used by Hot Press to describe Clondalkin singer-songwriter John Brown’s new single ‘The Dark Passenger’.

Locals know him better as Karl Browne, but he has been releasing music under the name John Brown since his debut (‘Zozimus Waltz’) in 2012.

It is a nod to his paternal grandfather, who died long before he was born. He too was a guitar player and a singer, so using his name “feels like it connects us in some small way” according to John.

He released his new single ‘The Dark Passenger’ on March 30 and until now, he has primarily been known for his trademark folk and roots songwriting style.

However, this release marks a departure in sound, leaning more towards 90s Alternative Rock acts such as Pixies and R.E.M.

John is a “card-carrying member of Gen X”, so that is the kind of music he was listening to until Folk and Trad first “bewitched him” in his late 20s.

The recording was a collaboration between John and Italian musician Salvatore Urbano. Since moving to Ireland nearly 20 years ago, Salvatore has worked with the likes of Damien Dempsey, Don Baker and the late Sinead O’Connor. They are both “very proud” of the song and would love if it found an audience.

John remarks that the song emerged from the “worrying rise of far-right and populist figures on the world political stage, people who seem driven by dark desires that can only be described as self-serving, destructive and morally bankrupt”.

The song originally started out as a gentle acoustic number with a “pretty melody”, but this was scrapped as it did not fit the lyrics; John recorded three different versions before scrapping everything except the lyrics and starting again.

He consulted Salvatore for help on the song, and eventually they had their “Eureka moment”.

Challenges involved in the production include losing the song as it was nearly finished through a “software catastrophe”.

After months, John and Salvatore managed to finish the track with a few overdubs, making a “Lazarus of Rock ‘n’ Roll”.

John is hoping to make another EP later this year and put some song ideas out into the public space.

He would like to thank Salvatore for his patience in helping him get this song over the finish line.

They recorded it in his Dublin home over endless cups of coffee with homemade cake and biscuits by Salvatore’s partner Patricia.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” John concludes.

It is currently available to stream and download on Bandcamp but will be released on all streaming platforms in due course.