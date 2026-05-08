Companies recognised with ESG Awards

Lauren Gavin from the European Motor Show presenting Megan Kelly, BWG Foods, with the Sustainable Logistics Excellence Award

The Business & Finance ESG Awards, held in association with headline partner Grant Thornton, returned to the Mansion House, bringing together leading organisations and policymakers to celebrate excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance across Ireland.

Now in its fourth year, the awards continue to recognise the organisations and individuals driving meaningful progress in sustainability, social impact and responsible governance.

This year’s winners reflect the growing maturity of ESG across Irish business, with organisations demonstrating measurable impact, innovation and long-term commitment.

GORM whose organisation operates from their offices in Tallaght won the ESG Company Award (SMEs).

The team includes Mambo Ogoro, and Beatriz Gomes Moreno highlighting a strong community-rooted approach to delivering both commercial success and social impact.

Among the category winners were BWG Foods who are based in Tallaght who won the Sustainable Logistics Excellence Award.

Commenting on the awards, Janice Daly, Partner and Sustainability lead from Grant Thornton said: Supporting the Business & Finance ESG Awards reflects our belief that embedding sustainability into business strategy plays an important role in advancing responsible business leadership.

“This year’s winners have demonstrated how a considered and well-designed approach to sustainability can deliver meaningful impact over the long term.

“In a period marked by ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, their leadership shows the value of maintaining a clear, consistent focus on responsible business practices”.