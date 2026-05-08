Bringing a light into the darkness

Darkness into Light returns on Saturday morning in Tallaght and Lucan as people band together to fundraise for Pieta, a suicide prevention charity.

The annual walking event will return to South Dublin this year in Tymon Park and St Catherine’s Park as people take part to remember loved ones lost to suicide, and raise awareness and funds for suicide and self-harm prevention.

Pieta was established in 2006 by Joan Freeman in Lucan and the walking event was first held in Phoenix Park in 2009 – the walk has now spread all over the country, held at many locations simultaneously.

The annual Corkagh Park event in Clondalkin will not go ahead this time, but organisers hope to reinstate it next year.

Tymon Park organiser Niall Turner noted that this year is the tenth anniversary of the event being held there.

Mr Turner noted that the inaugural walk was “a huge success” with over 3,000 people taking part, and that the atmosphere of the walk is one of positivity and hope, despite the sombre memories that may be attached to it.

“The whole atmosphere is much more one of hope and connectedness between members of the community, and ensuring that people affected by suicide and self-harm themselves know that they’re not alone.

“That year, we raised close to €100,000. Given the size and the first event that it was there was just no doubt that we were going to continue it.”

The 5km walks begin at 4.15am in Tymon Park and St Catherine’s Park on Saturday, May 9 – people can still sign up to be a part of them.

The funds contribute to the running of Pieta’s free services for those in need, which range from therapy to a 24-hour helpline.

Chair of Darkness into Light Lucan, Liona O’Toole noted the importance of the walk in Lucan, which is in its third year.

The Chair said: “This inspiring event also symbolises hope, as communities like ours come together to support mental health, suicide and self-harm prevention.

“We hope residents will set their alarm again this year to support this really special event which raises much-needed funds for a fantastic charity that is so close to our hearts in Lucan.”

Tickets are available on darknessintolight.ie at €22 for adults and €5 for teens, with children 13 and under able to take part for free.

Another community walk will take place in Kingswood, Tallaght – the NINA for Life Sunshine Walk.

The Sunshine Walk will begin at 4.15am at Kingswood Community College on the same morning as the events in Tymon Park and Lucan

NINA is a Tallaght-based suicide awareness group, set up by Jean Haas after the death of her son Christopher in 2013.

Donations are welcome on the NINA GoFundMe page – tea and coffee will be enjoyed after the walk in the car park of the centre. Bright clothing and flashlights are encouraged.