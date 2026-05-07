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Moat Lodge to be centre for asylum seekers
Moat Lodge in Lucan

Moat Lodge to be centre for asylum seekers

James Roulston MooneyMay 7, 2026 11:49 am

Moat Lodge in Lucan has been granted a planning exemption to act as accommodation for asylum seekers.

The 17th-century cottage and former B&B on the Lock Road has been declared exempt from planning permission for a change of use of the site from the hospitality location it was to now provide accommodation for persons seeking international protection in Ireland.

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