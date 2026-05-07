Plea made again for compulsory purchase of Coldcut property

A plea was made in the Dáil for the local council to purchase the Coldcut lands and allow local clubs like Collinstown and Palmerstown Football Clubs to avail of them.

In January, the council noted that their bid for the 10.82 hectares lands was “unsuccessful”, but stated that they came to this conclusion as they had not received word back.

The council engaged in the bidding process, but The Echo understands that the lands have been agreed to be sold to a private developer for €5.3m.

Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward acknowledged that a sale has been agreed for the site, which has been long under the ownership of Dublin Bus Services Sports and Social Club, but called again on South Dublin County Council to carry out a compulsory purchase order.

A compulsory purchase order can be carried out by a local authority to take land or property without the consent of the owner.

Deputy Ward said: “The Coldcut land was recently bought by a speculator who is hoping to develop that and get the land rezoned.

“I am again calling on South Dublin County Council to compulsorily purchase this amenity so clubs like Collinstown FC and Palmerstown FC can have a place to call home and grow.”

Calls have previously been made by politicians of all levels and community groups for the local authority to initiate a compulsory purchase order on the lands to retain them for public use.

Several local clubs such as St Patrick’s GAA Club, Collinstown FC and Palmerstown FC had expressed interest in using the Coldcut lands in the future, as well as other groups such as the Clondalkin Autism Parents Support Network.

The 26-acre site was put up for sale in October by the owner and bids were accepted until late November.

The lands comprise of a former GAA pitch, a pitch and putt course and a mix of grass and astroturf playing fields.

Deputy Ward noted the importance that the facilities could have for local “grassroots” clubs, who he believes are a strong part of local communities.

“Grassroots soccer is something I have been involved in since I was a kid – I have been involved in it all my life.

“Grassroots clubs in my area are the mainstay of our communities. They keep our young people on the right road and they do not get enough credit or support.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.