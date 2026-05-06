€8.7m lotto draw ticket purchased in Ballymount

Saturday night’s Lotto draw saw a National Lottery player in Dublin 12 take the title of the second Lotto jackpot winner of 2026.

Applegreen Ballymount on Ballymount Avenue in the M50 Business Park has been announced as the selling location of the winning ticket worth an incredible €8,726,418.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Dublin 12 Forecourt.

Site Director at Applegreen Ballymount, Tom Hevey, said that the entire team in-store were delighted to hear the news: “Getting a call from the National Lottery to say that our store sold a Lotto jackpot ticket worth over €8.7 million was the best way to get the week started.

“The entire team in-store were absolutely thrilled to hear that one of our customers spent the Bank Holiday weekend becoming a Lotto jackpot millionaire.

‘Applegreen Ballymount is a busy location with local and passing trade, so we hope that the winner checks their ticket soon – we wish them all the very best with their huge win!”

As the winner is yet to come forward to claim their prize, National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr had the following advice for Ireland’s latest jackpot winner: “Imagine having a Lotto ticket worth a staggering €8,726,418 and not realising just how much it’s worth.

‘Right now, that’s the reality of one person who purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at Applegreen Ballymount in the M50 Business Park in Dublin 12.

“We are urging all of our players who may have popped into Applegreen Ballymount on Saturday 2nd May and purchased their Lotto ticket, to carefully check their tickets today as one person has a prize worth over €8.7 million waiting for them.

“The winner should sign the back of their ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible.”