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Gardai seek help in finding missing Thomas (48)
Thomas Farrelly (48)

Gardai seek help in finding missing Thomas (48)

Echo StaffMay 6, 2026 3:29 pm

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Thomas Farrelly (48) who was reported missing from Tallaght, Dublin 24 since 3 May 2026.

Thomas is described as being approximately 6 foot in height, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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