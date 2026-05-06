High visibility plan aims to reduce assault and robbery

New high-visibility policing patrols have been introduced in Tallaght, Rathfarnham and Crumlin as An Garda Síochána work to combat crime rates and support local retailers.

More Gardaí are on the beat in local villages as the high-visibility policing plan is extended into the villages of Tallaght, Rathfarnham and Crumlin, as well as a noted extra presence at The Square Shopping Centre, in an effort to lower the rate of crime in these areas.

The high-visibility policing plan was launched in Dublin City Centre last year, and has led to more detections of crimes such as public order and drug possession offences, as well as a decrease in robberies of an individual or establishment, and assaults causing harm.

Speaking on the expansion of services when in Tallaght on Thursday, An Garda Síochána Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Roberts noted that the benefits of increased visibility are “evident” after the initial 12 months.

Assistant Commissioner Roberts said: “An Garda Síochána, as a community-based police service, is committed to ensuring and maintaining a high-visibility presence in our communities.

“The benefits of high-visibility policing are evident within Dublin City Centre. I am delighted today to visit Tallaght to understand how high-visibility policing is impacting here.

“I am committed to providing further high visibility policing across other urban towns and villages in the Dublin Region.”

The Assistant Commissioner added that the Gardaí remain committed to working alongside all sectors of political, economic and civil society to make Dublin a safer place for all.

From April 2025 to March 2026, Gardaí have made on average 18 arrests a day following initial rollout of the high visibility policing plan, making nearly 6,500 arrests in the last year.

More than 13,500 charges or summons have been issued at an average figure of around 35 per day, while more than 1,000 cautions and diversion referrals have been issued.

The expansion was welcomed by Dublin South-West TD John Lahart, who noted that the extra visibility could lead to positive impacts on local communities.

Deputy Lahart also noted the impact of increased recruitment to the service in recent times.

The Dublin South-West TD said: “More gardaí on the streets means more crimes are being detected, more offenders are being arrested, and more incidents are being prevented.

“While it may seem simple, this approach is supported by modern data analysis to target areas where it can have the greatest impact.

“This progress would not be possible without the momentum in garda recruitment.

‘In 2025, 794 new recruits entered the Garda College in Templemore, the highest number since 2018, including the largest single intake in over a decade.

“More gardaí on the streets means safer communities.

‘The expansion of this scheme across south Dublin should deliver positive impacts in the coming weeks.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.