New location for Tallaght Heritage Centre
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TUH talks: Slap on the sunblock of SPF 30 or higher, advises consultantNews
In this month’s Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) Talks Health Column, Professor Anne Marie Tobin, Consultant Dermatologist at the hospital, says we should...
School memories of 40 years with photos and news clippingsTallaght
Holy Rosary Primary School in Ballycullen marked its 40th anniversary on Friday evening with an event involving past pupils and staff, and...
Waterworks upgrade in Greenhills areaNews
RESIDENTS in Greenhills will benefit by having a more reliable water supply after Uisce Éireann started works to replace old and damaged...
School ‘not safe’ with collapse of ceiling and water getting inTallaght
A local school in Old Bawn that has been waiting for more than a decade for a promised ‘new build’ is dealing...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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